 Kogi, China Partner On $60m Smart Security Architecture





A fresh onslaught has been initiated against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements who may want to infiltrate Kogi State and others it shares boundaries with.

Under the new crime fighting arrangement, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese investors for the provision of a first-of-its-kind high technology security architecture that will capture movements in and out of the state from a control centre.

The state government said in sealing the laudable security control deal, all stakeholders, including the the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and local vigilantes, among others, were carried along.

The chief executive officer of Kogi State Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership Agency (KOSIPA), Abdulkareem Siyaka, said a lot of work went into the conceptualisation and design of the project with the Chinese firm, Hytera, to eventually arrive at an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper