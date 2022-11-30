Lagos PDP Chieftain, Awesu, Congratulates New Osun Gov





A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr AbdulAzeez Awesu, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State.

Adeleke of the PDP was sworn in on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State.

Sen. Adeleke became the Governor of Osun, after he was administered the oaths of allegiance and office by the Osun State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Awesu, who is currently at the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification as the PDP candidate for Ikorodu federal constituency seat of Lagos State, in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed on his behalf by his Personal Assistant, Mr Kenny Jackson, described Governor Adeleke as a man with many lives and a dogged fighter, adding that his emergence was a good sign for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“On behalf of myself, family and political group, I congratulate our own Sen. Ademola…





Source: Leadership Newspaper