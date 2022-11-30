Police Arrest Ex-minister, Others For Destruction Of Campaign Billboards  





Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a former minister of state for information and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, Ikrah Aliyu Bilbis, and others, over alleged destruction of campaign billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists in Gusau, the state capital, a PDP chieftain, Aliyu Adamu Barmo, expressed concern over the arrest of PDP members due to the visit of the former PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawan Dare, to the state.

Barmo said the decision of the APC-led government to use the police against the PDP chieftains was very wrong.

According to him, the visit of Dauda Lawan Dare to his home state was within his fundamental human rights.

Also, commenting on the matter, acting state chairman of the PDP, Mukhtar Lugga, condemned the arrest of the PDP members by the state government. He stated that the PDP rally on Sunday was done with the approval of appropriate authorities.

When…





Source: Leadership Newspaper