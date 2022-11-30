Politicisation Of Appointment Of NASS Clerk Threat To Democracy – CSO





A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the auspices of Project Nigeria (PN), on Tuesday, described the politicisation of appointments into the office of Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and other management positions as a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Project Nigeria made the assertion in a statement issued in Abuja and jointly signed by its Director General, Tabuko Kennedy, and General Secretary, Dahiru Mustapha.

The group commended the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) under the chairmanship of Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, for subjugating narrow self-interests for patriotic zeal and instincts in arriving at its recent appointments into the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

The statement reads in part: “We say unequivocally that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) deliberately took into consideration ‘career path progression and seniority’, obtainable in the statutory rules of Public Service and the Staff conditions of service of the National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper