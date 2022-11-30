Why Davido, Chioma Tied The Nuptial Knot Secretly





Since on Sunday when popular singer Davido and Chioma made their first public appearance in Osun State for the inauguration of the sixth elected governor of the State, Ademola Adeleke, who is the 30B gang leader’s uncle, tongues have been wagging.

The reason was not far-fetched. Fans saw the duo spotting wedding rings, a development suggesting that they have been married outside the prying eyes of the public.

Recall that since after the death of their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 31, 2022, both David and Chioma had not been seen in public throughout the mourning period until last Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Osogbo, Osun State capital city.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the duo was said to have tied the nuptial knot after the sudden demise of their son.

According to reports, Davido paid the bride price of Chioma in order for their deceased son to be traditionally recognised as son of the Nigerian musician.

“If he doesn’t marry her. The baby boy won’t be buried as an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper