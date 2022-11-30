Yakubu Inspects Burnt INEC Office, Reassures On 2023 Polls  





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday, declared that the various attacks on the commission’s offices across the country would not stop INEC from conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Yakubu disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital when he made an on-the-spot assessment tour of the commission’s office razed by a group of arsonists in Abeokuta.

He disclosed that the commission was determined to make the 2023 elections the best ever Nigeria has ever had, describing the arsonists as “undemocratic and retrogressive elements.”

Arsonists had on November 10 razed down the commission’s office at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta South Local Government Area, and destroyed over 65,000 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Aside from Ogun State, the hoodlums had also attacked two other INEC facilities in Osun and Ebonyi States.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, the INEC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper