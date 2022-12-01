61st FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Winner Gets Listed In WAGR





Emmanuel Ojeabulu, winner of the 61st FirstBank Lagos Open Golf Championship has been listed in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

The premier golf championship which was held from November 18 to 20, 2022 at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 was keenly contested by over 190 low handicap players from several golf clubs in the country. Benin based Emmanuel Ojeabulu won the 3-day championship.

Playing three-shots off the pace going into the last 18-holes, Ojeabulu played one of the best golf of his life, maintaining steady pars for a closing 74, 3-over the course par to win the World Amateur Golf Ranking recognized event by two shots.

Ojeabulu started his game with an opening 75, a second day score of 78 and a closing 74 to replace Ilorin based Aminu Kadir, the tournament defending champion on the winners list.

Overnight leader, 20-year-old product of David Mark Golf Academy, George Paul who was tipped to win the tournament collapsed under pressure closing with an unimpressive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper