Federal Govt Okays Compulsory Mother Tongue Instruction In Primary Schools





Federal government has approved a new National Language Policy which makes the mother tongue a compulsory medium of instruction from primary 1 to 6.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the mother tongue will be used exclusively for the first six years of education while it will be combined with the English language at the level of Junior Secondary Schools.

Adamu said even though the policy has officially taken effect, it can only be fully implemented when the government develops instructional materials and qualified teachers are engaged.

He said the mother tongue to be used in each school will be the dominant language spoken by the community where it is located.

The minister said the government is intent on preserving cultures as well as their peculiar idiosyncrasies, lamenting that so much has been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper