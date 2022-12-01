Jelani Aliyu Speaks At London EV Show, Says e-Mobility Necessary For Africa’s Rapid Dev’t





The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has reiterated the need for Africa to embrace Electric Vehicles (EVs), saying that the continent cannot advance at a fast pace using fossil fuel alone.

Aliyu stated this on Wednesday while delivering a speech on ‘Why E-Mobility is Necessary for Africa’, during the ongoing London EV Show in the United Kingdom.

He called for advanced decentralised industrialisation on the African continent, saying: “E-mobility will be able to provide the necessary logistics and transportation that would expeditiously advance Africa without destroying its natural environments, and without contributing to the negative climate change of the planet.

“That is why e-mobility is important to Africa and to the world, so that Africans would, in a sustainable manner, have access to jobs, healthcare, education, markets and further social interactions.”

The NADDC DG, however, disclosed that a number of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper