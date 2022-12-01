Jonathan, Kukah, Amaechi, Yusuf Ali, Others For Unveiling Of ‘The Letterman’





Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is expected to literarily come alive on Thursday as former President Goodluck Jonathan and other top dignitaries converge on the city for the public presentation of ‘The Letterman’, a book on the ‘secret’ letters of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The book, written by the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, will be unveiled in front of what promises to be a packed audience at Bolton White Apartments in the Wuse Zone 7 District of Abuja.

Aside Jonathan, who is the special guest of honour, an array of other top political, business and government functionaries are expected at the event which has a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University, Yusuf Ali, as Chairman.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah (book reviewer) and a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui Okauru (who is listed as chief presenter) are also expected at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper