Outrage As Court Remands Publisher Over Report Against Taraba Govt





Anger has continued to trail the remand of the publisher of “Taraba Truth And Facts Tabloid” who doubles as the chief executive officer (CEO) Rock FM in Jalingo, Oloye Samuel Ayodele by a magistrate court in Taraba State.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State through the Office of the Attorney-General on Tuesday dragged Ayodele to a magistrate court headed by Garba A. Garba on a two-count charge of defamation and falsehood against the state government.

The case was numbered CMCJ/99/2022.

Commenting on the development, former Nigerian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Ahaji Ardo Jika described the remand of Ayodele as the highest crime against freedom of the press in Nigeria.

He said after following the development that led to the anger of the state government on the publication by the tabloid, the government ought to apologise to the people of Mambila who rejected the sale of Highland Tea which triggered the write up in the newspaper.

Jika said, “The report which the governor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper