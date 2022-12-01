Oyetola Left N76bn Debt In Salaries, Pensions – Osun Govt





The Osun State government said it has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the immediate-past administration of Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76billion.

The revelation was made by the Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the State on Thursday.

The government’s disclosure was contrary to the claim by the immediate-past Governor Oyetola that he left N14bn in cash for the new government of Governor Ademola Adeleke, among other claims that the government said it has now found to be “outright falsehood”.

The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities as disclosed by the Permanent Secretary include (I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64, (II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40, and (III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97, amounting to N75,805,072,851.01.

Source: Leadership Newspaper