4 Internet Fraudsters Die Of ‘Drug Overdose’ In Bayelsa





Four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ were on Friday confirmed dead after the intake of an overdose of strange illicit drug along the Nasco Egei Road of Biogbolo community of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to the Police, the incident, which happened at about 12am on Friday morning, occurred after the intake of two pills of the said drug, allegedly in celebration of a financial breakthrough by the deceased.

They died in an apartment rented by one of them known as Favour.

One Melvin, who claimed to be a friend to one of the deceased boys, told journalists that they were trying to secure the release of the corpse of one of the victims, Favour, 19 year-old and an indigene of Southern Ijaw local government area of the State.

He, however, said: “We believe that they were poisoned,” but he could not explain who and how they were poisoned.

According to Melvin, “We are here at Ekeki Police Station in company of Favour’s father to secure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper