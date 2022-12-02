America, Watch Your Back!





Former President, Donald Trump, didn’t just happen to the United States of America (USA). He hit the world like the climax of a horror movie.

Scene after scene, act after act left the thoughtful in bewilderment, the reserved in shame, and even the incorrigible in doubt. Only the fantasts and ultra-right wing extremists were impressed by Trump’s macabre dance.

It was a phase like no other when he freely abused the expression, “To make America great again”.

Apart from his British double and ally, Boris Johnson, only clips from Uganda’s past, without their bloody trail, throw up a shadow of semblance in contemporary history.

If Idi Amin, Uganda’s maximum ruler and self-styled conqueror of the British Empire, was alive, Trump would have had a living black effigy, a master of doublespeak. He shifts grounds from subject to subject, changing the narrative before the audience had time to think, and then closing the story with a conclusion neither relevant to the beginning, nor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper