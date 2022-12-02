



BREAKING: Aisha Buhari’s Critic, Aminu, To Meet Buhari After Release

By Tunde Oguntola and Kunle Olasanmi

The detained critic of First Lady Aisha Buhari, Aminu Mohammed Adamu, has been released from Prison unconditionally.

Aminu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, is expected to meet Mrs Buhari’s husband, President Muhammadu Buhari before reuniting with his family.

He was arrested for trolling First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter, and was secretly arraigned in court and remanded in the Suleja correctional facility in Niger State.

Aminu’s guardian, Kabiru Shehu, who confirmed the development while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, said Aminu was currently in Aso Villa in Abuja and waiting to see President Buhari.

According to him, “Aminu has been released. He is currently in Aso Villa and waiting to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are happy about this development and we are happy. We can’t wait to reunite with him.”

Earlier, Mrs Aisha Buhari withdrawn…





Source: Leadership Newspaper