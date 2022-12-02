CBN Governor’s Golf Tourney Tees Off December 3





The Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament will tee off on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The tournament now in its 15th edition is a one-day event to be competed for by no fewer than 200 amateur golfers in different categories in both the men’s and ladies’ divisions.

It is a stroke play, shotgun format, where all competing golfers will tee off simultaneously from different points on the golf course and finish about the same time.

According to the organisers, the eight categories in which golfers will feature Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15 – 28) Gross (Men); Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20); and the Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 – 30).

Other categories are the CBN Staff category, CBN retired staff category, CBN guests’ category and the Veterans category for men and ladies.

Auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for Nearest to the Pin for ladies,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper