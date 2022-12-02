COAS, IGP, EFCC Chairman All Committed For Contempt Of Court In 3 Weeks





In a space of three weeks, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa; the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Baba and the chief of army staff (COAS) General Faruk Yahaya have been jailed for court contempt.

On November 9, 2022, an FCT High Court convicted Bawa for contempt of court.

The conviction was occasioned by the failure of the EFCC to comply with a court order asking it to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to the applicant in a suit.

In her ruling, Justice Chizoba Oji held that the anti-graft commission boss committed contempt of the orders of the court made on November 21, 2018.

The court had directed EFCC to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40 million.

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November…





Source: Leadership Newspaper