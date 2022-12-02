CSOs Urge Politicians To Shun Vote Buying, Embrace Issue-based Campaign





A civil society organisation, under the auspices of Advocacy for Good Ethics and Accountability for Development has called on politicians to shun vote-buying and concentrate on issues that would make them attracted to the electorate.

The executive director of the organization, Comrade Henry Thomas stated this in Abuja during a sensitization programme titled: “Vote in Peace.”

Thomas, who urged electorates to vote based on competence of the candidates, explained that it was wrong for politicians to prioritize vote-buying at the expense of quality representation.

“Vote buying is caused by bad leadership, and when people lack resources to their demands such as good roads, hospitals, education, and most importantly hunger because when people are hungry they have no other choice than to sell their votes to survive.

“If you are selling your vote, you are worsening the situation because every electoral year is an opportunity for us to bring what is on the table and also look at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper