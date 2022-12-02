Let Peace Reign In Nigeria





Nigeria, the giant of Africa is a country with enough mineral resources, large population and tourist attractions. Imagine if we had a Nigeria where peace reigns abundantly and there is justice.

We want a Nigeria where there are free and fair elections, a Nigeria where there is no room for electoral rigging and malpractice. We want a Nigeria where youths are given the opportunity to work and make

something out of themselves. Nigeria could be much better if we had no violence and discrimination. We want a Nigeria where all genders are given the opportunity to lead, we want a Nigeria where peace can reign. A land of everyone’s dreams.

We the upcoming leaders of Nigeria would be more excited if we had better system of government. Youth empowerment should be encouraged so that our youths can be trained on different kinds of vocational

skills. Furthermore, the provision of social amenities and construction of roads in the rural areas should be encouraged. We want a Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper