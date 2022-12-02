New Banknotes, Beyond Their Aesthetics





The cumulative positive impact may be greater than expected. Beyond helping the fiscal and monetary authorities to have a better view of likely illicit funds within the economy and effectively track each banknote, unveiling the high-denomination banknotes may be the magic wand to advance Nigeria’s economic development and improve the value of the naira.

When the most sort out for new naira notes were eventually unveiled to the public by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, not a few economic experts expressed hope that the very strong issues that constantly posed challenges to the value of the currency would now be tackled headlong, including a record significant counterfeiting of the higher rates.

The challenges primarily include: significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 percent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of commercial banks; worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper