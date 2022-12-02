Nigerians, Not God, Responsible For Nation’s Woes – Obasanjo





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria, not God, is responsible for current woes, saying the nation should blame itself for failing to use the resources given to it by God.

He, however, lamented that Nigeria has got away with a lot of “stupid things” because of the love of God.

Obasanjo stated this yesterday during the official launch of The Letterman, a book authored by the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed in Abuja.

The 492-page narrative non-fiction titled: The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, x-rayed the role of letter writing in leadership, governance, and politics.

It focused on the former president and his fondness for speaking bluntly to subordinates, superiors, associates, and foreign personalities – through letters – not minding the reactions the letters might generate.

At the event, Obasanjo said: “I believe that God is a Nigerian. Bishop Kukah may not agree with me. Because God…





Source: Leadership Newspaper