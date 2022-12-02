Qatar 2022: Indian Woman Drives 3,000km To Doha To Support Messi





An Indian woman, homemaker, avid traveller, blogger and YouTuber, Najira Noushad, drove around 3,000km from her hometown in the southern Indian State of Kerala to reach Doha in Qatar, to support Messi and Argentina at the ongoing 2022 World Cup tournament.

Football fans, who could afford match tickets and air tickets are in Doha for the World Cup, which brings together the best footballers. Some enthusiasts go to great lengths to attend matches. For others, the journey to the host nation is part of the experience.

Two French fans pedalled 8,000km from Paris to Doha on their cycles. A Saudi fan walked from Jeddah to watch the World Cup. There are others like Najira, who opted to drive from the southern Indian State of Kerala.

The Keralite drove around 3,000km from Kannur to Doha to watch her favourite team. She brought along her five children for the drive in an SUV named Olu (meaning She or Girl in Malayalam language). With a vehicle stocked with groceries, utensils, a stove and a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper