Qatar 2022: We Are Out For Revenge, Ghana Fans Tell Uruguay





Ghana fans are seeking for revenge when the Black Stars of Ghana lock horns with their Uruguay counterparts in their last 2022 World Cup Group H game on Friday evening at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Recall that Luis Suarez’s late handball denied Ghana to become first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final in the 2010 World Cup edition hosted by South Africa.

12 years after, Ghana and Uruguay will rekindle their World Cup rivalry as both team would be going for a victory to fancy their chances of qualifying to the Round of 16 at the World showpiece.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, a Ghanaian fan, John Peter, said that the Black Stars of Ghana will be going for a revenge mission against the two-time World Cup Champions later this Friday evening.

“We are going for a revenge mission against Uruguay, we will beat them this time, because it’s a must-win match for the Black Stars of Ghana today,” he said.

According to John Williams, he will hoping on Mohammed Kudus, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper