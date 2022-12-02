Suspension Of Doyin Okupe Unconstitutional, Says Labour Party





The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has described as unconstitutional, the expulsion of the Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, over alleged “non-financial membership status, political rascality and misappropriation of funds.

Okupe has been having a running battle with the top hierarchy of the LP and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, many of whom claimed that he has a history of financial impropriety and intolerance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Farouq Umar, said the party has an internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against party members as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“The suspension of Okupe from the party by the Ogun State chapter is null and void. He remains a card-carrying member of the Labour Party and the Director General of the presidential campaign council.

“The party is solidly united and behind its leadership and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper