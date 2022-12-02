Wike To Buhari: Name Govs Stealing Local Govt Allocations





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissociated himself from state governors, who dip their hands in local government funds received from the Federation Account.

The governor was reacting to the accusation by President Muhammadu Buhari that governors have continued to deliberately deplete remittances released to various Local Government Councils in their States.

Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of Mgbuosimini Ring and Internal Roads in Rumueme Kingdom of Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State on Friday, said the generalisation by President Buhari was unfair.

He stated that since 2015, he has never had any reason to tamper with local government funds. He has, therefore, urged the President as a true leader, to tell Nigerians those specific governors pilfering local council funds.

Wike said: “You said the governors are taking local government funds. I want to say in the name of almighty God, I have never touched local government funds one day.

“I have never…





Source: Leadership Newspaper