2023 Hajj: NAHCON, Saudi Arabia Authorities To Meet Dec 21





The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting on December 21, 2022 in preparation for 2023 Hajj.

This was contained in a letter officially received by NAHCON through Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which humbly requested the meeting to commence by 10:30am Saudi Arabian time (8:30am local time).

The meeting is aimed at laying the foundation for signing of 2023 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, assistant director, public affairs, NAHCON, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, listed some issues to be presented at the zoom meeting to include determining the cost of Hajj 2023 services, specifically the cost of Masha’ir package.

Recall that in the previous Hajj exercise, cost of the Masha’ir services was higher than expected while information concerning the amount was received belatedly.

Other items on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper