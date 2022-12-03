‘Adequate Energy Infrastructure Key To Transforming Africa’





The chief executive officer(CEO), Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has called for adequate investment in power sector infrastructure to fast track economic emancipation of the continent.

For Africa to achieve major development goals and power its own economies as well as export energy, he said, there is need for energy capital to be deployed to the continent.

Brown said this at the World Energy Capital Assembly (WECA) held in London, where he delivered a keynote dubbed, ‘Accessing Capital for Energy Projects in Africa.’

He said lack of access to modern and reliable energy was one of the most important bottlenecks for development of higher value-added services and industries across Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that, improving energy security is a vital tool for reducing vulnerabilities to external price shocks and for building the foundations for sustainable growth

He said, the world could increase global energy security and ensure that everyone had access to affordable and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper