Before Kaduna -Abuja Train Resumes





All things being equal, the Abuja Kaduna train will resume on Monday. It was supposed to resume last Monday but the minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo further extended the resumption by a week.

Recall that the Kaduna Abuja train was suspended following the March 28 attack on the train which was bombed after explosives planted on the rail track by terrorists went off. About 970 passengers were on board the train, out of which the terrorists killed some and abducted over 60 others.

Fortunately, all of the captives have been released with hundreds of millions exchanging hands. Whether money was exchanged for the last set of captives or they were rescued by the military is immaterial. The most important thing is that the last batch was released.

It will also be good for all victims in the hands of bandits and terrorists to be released before the year ends. That would certainly be music to our ears

