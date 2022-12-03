Buhari Heaps More Blame On Governors For Economic Woes





Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had accused state governors of embarking on meaningless projects instead of wriggling Nigerians out of poverty the presidency has again put the states in the spotlight, this time, the nine oil producing states.

Buhari had on Thursday accused the governors of thwarting development in the country by tinkering with local government allocations, saying an unnamed state governor misappropriated half of local government funds.

On Wednesday, the federal government also blamed the high poverty rate in the country on state governors, alleging that the failure of the state governments to contribute their quota of development responsibilities is the reason why the poverty level has increased.

Taking on the governors yesterday again, Buhari, through the presidency, stated that nine oil-producing states received a total of N625.43 billion 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the federation account in the last two years,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper