Osinbajo Off To Vietnam For 5-Day State Visit 





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, departed Abuja on Saturday for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for high-level bilateral engagements in the Southeastern nation including meetings with the President of Vietnam, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; Vice President Vo Thi Aah Xuan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

The VP’s reciprocal visit to Vietnam will further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, recalled that in view of the trade and bilateral relations between both countries, then Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vuong Hue, had visited Nigeria in October 2019, and met with Prof. Osinbajo, other senior Nigerian government officials and also interacted with the Nigerian-Vietnam Business Association.

As the then Deputy Prime Minister, who was accompanied to Nigeria by senior Vietnamese Government officials and businessmen, noted Nigeria is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper