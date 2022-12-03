REDTV Sponsors African International Horror Film Festival





REDTV, United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, has reiterated its support for the youth and creative industry, as it continues to empower young talents in the film making industry on the continent, especially in the field of production, scriptwriting and film festivals.

With top hits such as Unintentional, Mighty, The Men’s Club Season 1-3, and other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique and a host of other entertaining content, award

winning lifestyle channel REDTV, is keen on developing and nurturing talent across the continent.

The entertainment channel, which also makes deliberate efforts toward encouraging, partnering and sponsoring capacity building initiatives in the creative sector, has announced that it will be sponsoring the second edition of the African International Horror Film Festival held at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos and Freedom Park, recently.

The three-day…





Source: Leadership Newspaper