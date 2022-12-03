TikTok Launches Campaign To Strengthen Community Safety 





TikTok in partnership with a local organisation, Data Science Network (DSN), has launched a campaign, #SaferTogether, the first safety campaign for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa which aimed to empower creators, parents, teachers and guardians with knowledge of TikTok’s safety features to ensure a positive in-app experience for everyone.

Parents can enable this feature for extra support and safety by linking their TikTok account to their teens’ and customize privacy settings like screen time and restricting direct messages that may be considered harmful to their teens. Setting this up together with teens will help guide their online experience while allowing time to educate about online safety and digital citizenship.

Public policy and government relations director at TikTok in Africa, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, reaffirmed that user safety was TikTok’s top priority as the platform is committed to promoting a safe and welcoming app environment for its community.

Source: Leadership Newspaper