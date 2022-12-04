‘$11bn Trial In London Court To Reveal Monumental Corruption In Nigeria’





A British lawyer representing Nigeria, in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake, said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption ‘on an industrial scale,’ not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers.

The case stems from a contract for a gas project awarded by Nigeria in 2010 to a company called Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID). The gas processing facility never materialised, for reasons that are disputed.

After years of legal wrangling, a London-based arbitration tribunal said in 2017 that Nigeria had not fulfilled its side of the contract and should pay P&ID $6.6 billion in compensation. With interest, the award is now worth $11 billion.

That sum represents close to 30% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $37 billion at the end of November.

Nigeria has gone to court in London arguing that P&ID obtained the original contract through bribery and used the arbitration proceedings as a means of extorting a huge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper