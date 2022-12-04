2023 Elections Will Hold As Planned–NSA





What are you doing to get those still in captivity freed especially the children that were kidnapped in Niger state, the Chibok girls etc

For those who are still out there in the hands of these vicious animals, the security agencies will have to continue to work with the governments at the state level, not just using kinetic effort, but also non-kinetic means. It is an intelligence-driven process, which means that it’s going to be, unfortunately, painstaking because sometimes you can end up having, you know, attracting collateral issues but I can assure you that they’re working on that.

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari raised an alarm on an emerging threats due to the Russian/Ukraine war that it can aggravate terrorism especially in Lake Chad. How serious is this threat?

President Buhari spoke about the threat. But when President Buhari was making that speech, he was making it at a multilateral engagement. And basically the focus was on the essence, on the need, on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper