2023: Finally, Peter Obi To Unveil Campaign Manifesto Sunday





The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has released his manifesto for 2023 campaigns tagged, ‘It’s POssible’.

LEADERSHIP gathered from top party officials that the much-awaited document will be formally unveiled to the public on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

In the 62-page manifesto, the party anchored its 2023 presidential campaign on seven cardinal areas – security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

According to the document, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed promised, among others, to “Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper