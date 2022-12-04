CAS Charges Personnel To Uphold Regimentation, Discipline





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to maintain high level of discipline, sustain regimentation and remain apolitical as the nation heads towards the 2023 General Elections.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the CAS gave the charge during a retreat with Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) and Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of all NAF Units including tri-service institutions held at Headquarters, NAF Abuja.

The CAS stated that the meeting was aimed at enabling the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers have robust and frank discussion with the highest echelon of the Service on issues affecting the Service for enhanced operational efficiency.

Speaking further, he stated that the NAF has recorded significant successes in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in various theatres of operation across the country, which he attributed to the sacrifices of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper