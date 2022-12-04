Favoured by benevolent gods…





For some inexplicable reason, the first thought that came to my mind when I saw the title of Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi’s memoirs, “The Road Never Forgets”, was a quick throwback to Wole Soyinka’s world-acclaimed play,“The Road”. The word, road, has had a loaded meaning for me on various metaphorical levels since I acted in a production of the play in the early 70’s at the SS Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, under the directorship of the inimitable amazon of theatre scholarship, Zulu Sofola.

But Ogunbiyi’s road is a much happier one than that portrayed in Soyinka’s The Road. From his birth in Kano through his thrilling sojourns in life to his 75th birthday, Ogunbiyi takes us on an exciting journey through the road of life populated by family, friends, foes and sundry stragglers. Underlying his rendition is a firm belief in his immutable destiny in which others have been assigned by Providence to play specific roles, for good or for ill, to steer him towards…





Source: Leadership Newspaper