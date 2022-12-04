FCDA Closes Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway To Enable Work On Wuye-Wuse Flyover Bridge





The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has temporarily closed down both the main carriageways and service lanes of Ring Road 1, popularly known as Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, to traffic coming from Berger Roundabout to Area 1 junction and vice versa to enable ongoing works on the Flyover bridge linking Wuye and Wuse Zone 1 over Ring Road 1.

In a statement by the management of FCDA, the general public especially the motoring public is advised to use alternative routes to the destinations beginning from Saturday, December 3, 2022

According to the statement by FCDA, this has become necessary to allow Messrs Arab Contractor OAO Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye District to launch beams for the second span of the flyover bridge connecting Wuye and Wuse Districts from Axis No. 20 to Axis No. 30 as well as the third span from Axis No. 30 to Axis No. 40 across the main carriageway having completed pilling, construction of pile caps,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper