Foreign Athletes Arrive Asaba For 21st National Sports Festival





Foreign athletes from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Benin Republic, have arrived in Asaba, Delta State for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Delta 2022.

Other West African countries where athletes are still being expected were Niger Republic and Cameroon.

Chairman of the publicity sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while giving updates on the ongoing event.

Aniagwu, who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, clarified that the foreign athletes won’t be competing for the kind of medals that contingents of the various participating States of the Federation were competing for.

He said they were invited to spice up the games and inspire those considered to be local athletes.

On the medals table, Aniagwu said Team Delta was leading comfortably but could not give the exact figures, saying that the results were still passing through scrutiny before confirmation.

“Delta remains the king, other teams are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper