Is Body Shaming The New Act Of Body Terrorism?





In the simplest form, body shaming means the practice of criticizing a person for their body type; this discrimination can cause depression, eating disorders, reduced self-esteem, and an increased risk of various other mental and physical problems.

The practice of body shaming is a lot older than you may think as it all boils down to standards. Such standards are held in such high esteem that it becomes easy to lampoon those who do not fit in.

No thanks to the media that promote beauty and lifestyle brands, where adverts of different iterations of the same model are used to sell the promise of improvement. Hence, different cultures and societies have always had an ideal body type via these promotions. In Nigeria, it is that of the lean, chiselled man with six-packs and the firm, curvy woman. Body shaming is such a part of popular culture that we rarely even notice it.

While fat-shaming involves criticising and harassing overweight people about their weight or eating habits to make…





Source: Leadership Newspaper