Kogi Security Trust Fund Donates Motorcycles To Hunters  





The Kogi State Security Trust Fund has donated several motorcycles to local hunters group as part of the government’s effort to ensure a more safe environment for residents of the State.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony on Saturday in Lokoja, the chairman of the Trust Fund, Mr Samari Teina Abdulmalik, said the motorcycles were procured to boost security in the State.

According to him, the motorcycles would assist the unconventional security outfit such as the local hunters to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that would facilitate the work of the regular security agencies in the State.

Abdulmalik added that the motorcycles were to assist members of the hunters group access difficult terrains.

He commended the leadership of the vigilance groups for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the State.

The Security Trust Fund boss called for sustained collaboration and synergy among stakeholders in the security sector for optimal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper