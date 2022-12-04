NADDC To Unveil Specially Built Ambulance





The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) will soon unveil ambulance designed by the council for health and emergency services in difficult terrains such as rural areas.

The vehicles will be equipped with telemedicine and inter-connectivity

Director-general of the agency, Jelani Aliyu, made this disclosure during a media parley in Abuja.

“We have a team from Zaria, consultants and we are evaluating and going through the suspension system to make sure that it is capable enough.

“We are doing a lot of this digitally and we intend to build a fully functioned prototype. We believe that Nigeria has developed and nobody must be left behind,” he said.

Aliyu also disclosed that following improvement in Nigeria’s auto industry with private sector investments now worth over N500 billion, German auto manufacturing giant, Volkswagen, is set to launch a comeback to Nigeria after its exit in the mid-1980s, following economic downturn.

According to him, discussions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper