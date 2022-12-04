NDLEA Nabs Grandma, Pregnant Woman For Dealing In Narcotics





The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 60-year-old grandmother and a pregnant woman during interdiction operations in which 5,527.15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis sativa, as well as 132,090 tablets of tramadol and 2,000 bottles of codeine were recovered across five States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the grandma, Mrs. Ibinosun Sandra Esther, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State in a follow-up operation following the seizure of 5.5kg Loud variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.

The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter, was concealed in two giant speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja?, Lagos on board an Air Peace Airline flight.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives, on Saturday, November 26, intercepted 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper