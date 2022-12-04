Osinbajo Off To Vietnam For State Visit





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja yesterday for Vietnam for high-level bilateral engagements in the Southeast Asian nation including meetings with President Nguyn Xuân Phúc; Vice President Vo Thi Aah Xuan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

The reciprocal visit will further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, recalled that in view of the trade and bilateral relations between both countries, then Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vuong Hue, had visited Nigeria in October 2019, and met with Prof. Osinbajo, other senior Nigerian government officials and also interacted with the Nigerian-Vietnam Business Association.

The former deputy prime minister who was accompanied to Nigeria by senior Vietnamese government officials and businessmen, noted that Nigeria was Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Africa. Trade between both countries stood at $280…





Source: Leadership Newspaper