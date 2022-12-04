Poverty Index: For Federal Govt, Governors, The Gloves Are Off





The National Bureau of Statistics recently released a report which claimed 133 million Nigerians are poor. It is instructive to note that in its 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index Survey released in Abuja the NBS said the figure represents 63 percent of the nation’s population.

It added that the poverty index is mostly experienced in rural areas especially in the north with women and children being the most affected.

The survey was conducted by the NBS, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The report has ignited the seemly cold rivalry between the federal and state governments. Since the report was released it has been blamestorming between both parties.

First to throw the punch was the federal government. It blamed the high poverty rate in the country on the failure of the state governments to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper