2023: APC Chieftain Dumps Tinubu, Says Party Selling Comedy Of Gaffes





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ray Morphy, has dumped the party and it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Morphy, who was a former special adviser to the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said he was leaving the ruling party where he had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance but to no avail.

Morphy, an APC bigwig in the Cross River State chapter, said the country deserves more “than the comedy of gaffes APC is trying to sell to Nigerians.”

Morphy was a leader of APC and member of the APC presidential council in 2019 and was also a member of APC National Campaign Councils to many States and a pioneer member of The Buhari Organisation (TBO).

In a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, Morphy said he has realised after much effort that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper