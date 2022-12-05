2023 Elections: Buhari Charges Army To Remain Neutral





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday in Sokoto, charged Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and provide enabling environment for democracy to thrive.

Similarly, the Army is to go after terrorists and seccessionists until they are conquered.

The President gave the charged in Sokoto at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

He warned the military personnel to remain apolitical saying their duties is to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Buhari, who said his administration would provide equipment and support for the Nigerian Army to carry out their constitutional duties in defending territorial integrity of the country, stressed that the military should take the onslaught to the enemies until they are conquered.

He said, “as 2023 elections draw closer, I would like you to be apolitical just like you did in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, same should also reflect in the 2023…





Source: Leadership Newspaper