Akwa Ibom Residents Plan Protest As Construction Site Collapses, Buries 1





Angry residents of Urua Ekpa community in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State have started mobilisation for a mass protest in connection with the death of one Marvelous, a construction worker, who was buried under the collapsed underground drainage system undertaken by Benest Engineering Ltd, at the weekend.

It was gathered that human error caused the accident, coupled with poor rescue operation, as the community youths were said to have deployed manual efforts with shovels, as the company could not immediately bring an excavator.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Mfon Udo, a resident of the area, who said he personally assisted in the rescue operation, lamented that “the victim could have been rescued alive, but for lack of earth-moving equipment like excavator, which forced us to join in digging the spot for over four hours to get at his remains, heavily pressed down in the rubbles.”

He said, “The structure collapsed under the weight and vibration of a motorized equipment that was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper