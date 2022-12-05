ASUU: ‘No-Work No-Pay’ Policy And The Resulting Uncertainties In Universities





The federal government decision to stick to its stance of No Work No Pay for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is causing unrest in the university system.

LEADERSHIP gathered that lecturers received full salaries for the month of November 2022, the eight month arrears for which the union embarked on a ten month-long strike, remain unpaid by federal government.

The lecturers in October 2022 were also paid pro-rata (half-pay), according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, which was for the eighteen working days in the month October that lecturers worked.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the National Executive Council of ASUU is expected to hold a crucial meeting in the coming days over the half paid salary, and the non-implementation of their demands. The development is rendering unrest across tertiary institutions with students living in fear of the disrupt government’s and ASUU’s stand-off may have on their education.

At the University of Nigeria,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper