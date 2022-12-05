FCTA To Arrest, Prosecute Roadside Bureau De Change Operators





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would commence the arrest and prosecution of illegal currency hawkers popularly called Bureau De Change (BDC) operators if they refuse to respect the regulatory guidelines for the business.

Senior special assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, made this known on Monday when the enforcement team resumed the clampdown on illegal roadside Bureau De Change operators at Wuse Zone 4 in Abuja.

The FCTA enforcement team also stormed some suspected hotspots in the Central Business District of the city, where they ransacked and set ablaze places suspected to be colonies of drug peddlers.

Attah explained that the intelligence reports from the Economic and Financing Crimes Commission ( EFCC) about the currency hawkers were worrisome, insisting that unless they comply with regulatory guidelines for the business, relevant forces may be deployed to sanitise the industry.

He also noted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper